Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

This is a contrast between Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. N/A 0.00 13.23M -1.43 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.35M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -66.2% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eyenovia Inc. is 12.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.3. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eyenovia Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 232.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 13.6%. Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.8%. Competitively, 11.6% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. 12.04% 1.59% -23.66% -52.32% 0% -59.68% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -8.65% -4.2% 0% 0% 0% -16.83%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.