EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Both EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP Inc. 824.86M 0.69 22.88M 0.78 11.08 CPI Card Group Inc. 275.90M 0.15 20.91M -2.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see EZCORP Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EZCORP Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP Inc. 2.77% 5.5% 3.4% CPI Card Group Inc. -7.58% 34% -20.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EZCORP Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival CPI Card Group Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. EZCORP Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CPI Card Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of EZCORP Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.9% of CPI Card Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of EZCORP Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.28% of CPI Card Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EZCORP Inc. -8.72% -11.6% -19.54% -34.17% -27.88% -28.77% CPI Card Group Inc. -1.64% 1.01% -14.77% 4.9% -25% -18.26%

For the past year EZCORP Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CPI Card Group Inc.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors CPI Card Group Inc.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.