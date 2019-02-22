Facebook (FB) Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; Hms Holdings (HMSY) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Upped Position by $3.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 21.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc bought 95,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 536,230 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.59 million, up from 440,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 589,805 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 107.81% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 178 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.57 billion, down from 167,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 3,689 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 28/03/2018 – TV Networks Fail to Capitalize on Facebook’s Terrible Year; 04/04/2018 – KTVZ NewsChannel 21: BREAKING: A Facebook official said today that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – Match CEO: Single people want to keep their dating lives separate from Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Fellow committee member Rep. Bill Johnson hasn’t made up his mind yet on whether Facebook should be regulated; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT MINE PHONE AUDIO FOR DATA TO TARGET ADS, CALLS IDEA ‘CONSPIRACY THEORY’; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Cam…; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY: FACEBOOK ALGORITHMS MUST BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc/The (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 62,939 shares to 351,587 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 42,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,520 shares, and cut its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 46 sales for $44.77 million activity. Williams Douglas M. sold $1.33 million worth of stock or 37,810 shares. Sherman Jeffrey Scott also sold $403,173 worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares. Miller III William F had sold 12,515 shares worth $437,093. The insider Nustad Cynthia sold $2.69 million. Aunan Greg D also sold $98,525 worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares. TELLEZ CORA M also sold $345,751 worth of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HMS Hires Robert P. Borchert as New Investor Relations Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HMS Holdings Corp. To Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “HMS Holdings Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Holdings: Strong Growth Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold HMSY shares while 81 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 75.79 million shares or 2.74% less from 77.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $569.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP) by 800 shares to 93,184 shares, valued at $6.59B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Soars: Stock Adds 10.8% in Session – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Soars on Q4 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regulatory Pressures On Facebook And Their Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 46 selling transactions for $308.92 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $671,777. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 38,105 shares valued at $6.06M was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. On Monday, August 27 Zuckerberg Mark sold $106.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 602,000 shares. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400. Cox Christopher K sold $813,248 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, October 15.