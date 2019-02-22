Farmstead Capital Management Holds Position in Intelsat S A (I); Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Shares Declined While Lbj Family Wealth Advisors LTD Decreased Position

Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) by 18.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,693 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, down from 29,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 410,757 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 590,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.07 million, up from 679,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 2.85 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 592.21% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 592.21% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd, which manages about $249.60 million and $130.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Db Int. Gvt. Etf (WIP) by 34,924 shares to 161,609 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

