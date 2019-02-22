February 21-22 was a bad day for Blocktix (TIX) after -1.91% drop

Blocktix (TIX) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00237087600000001 or -1.91% trading at $0.1220210848. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, Blocktix (TIX) eyes $0.13422319328 target on the road to $0.244979929772652. TIX last traded at Upbit exchange. It had high of $0.1243919608 and low of $0.1186623438 for February 21-22. The open was $0.1243919608.

Blocktix (TIX) is up 3.23% in the last 30 days from $0.1182 per coin. Its down -23.69% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1599 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TIX traded at $0.1893. TIX has 62.50 million coins mined giving it $7.63 million market cap. Blocktix maximum coins available are 62.50M. TIX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 07/07/2017.

Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy.

Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts.

TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own.