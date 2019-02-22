February 21-22 was a bad day for WomenCoin (WOMEN) after -25.00% fall

It was bad day for WomenCoin (WOMEN), as it declined by $-1.4714E-06 or -25.00%, touching $4.4142E-06. International Crypto Experts believe that WomenCoin (WOMEN) is looking for the $4.85562E-06 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $1.02257989473298E-05. The highest price was $5.8856E-06 and lowest of $4.4142E-06 for February 21-22. The open was $5.8856E-06. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, WomenCoin (WOMEN) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days WOMEN is down -19.45% from $5.48E-06. It traded at $1.215E-05 200 days ago. WomenCoin (WOMEN) has 48.46B coins mined with the market cap $213,910. It has 25.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/07/2017. The Crypto WOMEN has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

WomenCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.