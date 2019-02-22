Fedex (FDX) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Its Position; Cantillon Capital Management Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Cut as Shares Declined

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 6.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 351,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $479.31M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.28. About 3.52 million shares traded or 22.88% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,159 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.50 million, up from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 1.03M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,326 shares to 897,176 shares, valued at $43.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 12,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,311 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt owns 0.32% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,496 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 1.26% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 6,200 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 8,060 shares. Churchill Management reported 0.1% stake. Lafayette Invests invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.14% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,685 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com reported 0.44% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated has 0.59% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Parsec reported 0.45% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, First Trust Advisors Lp has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 92,494 shares. Smith Moore & has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Shufro Rose And owns 31,159 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.02% or 383 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $665,318 activity. STEINER DAVID P bought $1.14 million worth of stock or 7,000 shares. $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, October 17 Griffith Susan Patricia bought $225,156 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,000 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $11.83 million activity. Shares for $971,900 were sold by ROCHE VINCENT on Tuesday, September 4. $252,018 worth of stock was sold by SEIF MARGARET K on Monday, December 3. 5,003 shares valued at $420,402 were sold by Henderson Gregory N. on Wednesday, January 2. 18,650 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Real Peter on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.20M was made by Hassett Joseph on Monday, August 27. 2,700 shares valued at $243,886 were sold by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth on Wednesday, November 21.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $472.71M for 20.56 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blair William Il reported 7,586 shares. Marlowe Prns Ltd Partnership holds 11.45% or 172,344 shares. 11.09 million are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 190,502 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 81,349 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% or 1,406 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Trust accumulated 3,240 shares. 6,160 were accumulated by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.43 million shares. Page Arthur B has invested 2.46% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability owns 46,845 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,847 shares. First Business Financial Svcs Inc owns 8,613 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 298,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested in 42,867 shares.

