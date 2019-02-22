Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Upped Stake by $15.08 Million; As Edison Intl (EIX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $406,422

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 61.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $255,000, down from 9,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 5.36 million shares traded or 104.50% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 12/04/2018 – ITRI Wins 2018 Edison Awards™ with FDER; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #7-1); 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 35.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 386,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.62 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 1.60M shares traded or 18.83% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has declined 18.94% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $1.2B; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 11.82% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $316.03 million for 15.79 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.82% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,329 shares to 63,755 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Hanson & Doremus Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Oppenheimer & Com invested in 0.01% or 8,640 shares. Lmr Llp reported 4,007 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.07% or 702,754 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 683 Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.53% or 120,000 shares. Assetmark has 93,372 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,580 shares. Stifel Finance has 189,312 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com holds 0.01% or 13,621 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap, Oregon-based fund reported 484,727 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 12,470 shares. Synovus has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $11.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 10,634 shares to 98,586 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,427 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).