Field Solutions Holdings Limited (FSG) Decline -13.04% on Feb 22

Shares of Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) last traded at 0.02, representing a move of -13.04%, or -0.003 per share, on volume of 96,989 shares. After opening the trading day at 0.02, shares of Field Solutions Holdings Limited traded in a close range. Field Solutions Holdings Limited currently has a total float of 34.46M shares and on average sees 50,835 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.018 and high of 0.033.

This Is Why S&P/ASX 200 Is Up 4.7% For The Year

S&P/ASX 200 is a leading market index that features Australia’s top 200 companies ranked based on market capitalization. Field Solutions Holdings Limited is one of many involved in trades. The index first went online in April of 2,000 after inheriting all the data from All Ordinaries. The index does not have restrictions on the kind of companies that can be listed as long as one meets the minimum eligibility requirements.

ASX 200 Highs and Lows

Since its inception, the index all time high stands at 6828.70 points recorded in November 2007. The index boasts of an all-time low of 1358.50 points registered in November 1992 and inherited from All Ordinaries.

The index currently covers 80% of Australia’s equity market something that has made it a reliable tool for gauging the health of the country’s equity market. ASX 200 is also liquidperfect from addressing all kinds of investment needs for managers who need to diversity in their portfolio. Good liquidity of Field Solutions Holdings Limited attracted traders at the market.

S&P/ ASX 200 is market-capitalization weighted, meaning its rating can only move up or down, based price changes of stocks listed. Weighted points are not in any way affected by changes in market capitalization not tied to stock prices. Unlike other indexes, ASX 200 does to take into consideration-restricted stocks normally issued to strategic investor’s, governments or venture capitalists as these are deemed strategic holdings mostly considered log term investments.

Listing Requirements

Companies that would wish to be listed in the index must first have their shares listed on the country’s national bourse, the ASX. Liquidity of a stock is another factor that is usually taken into consideration prior to a company being listed. The index also ensures that no single company dominates trading.

Rebalancing of the index usually takes place every three months in a bid to ensure that all the stocks listed meet the minimum requirement. In the just concluded rebalancing carried out on September 16, 2016, six companies were dropped and consequently replaced by six others that had met the minimum requirement.

The index rebalancing is normally carried out by a five-panel ‘index committee’ with the next one slated for December 16, 2016. While rebalancing can reduce the number of stocks listed, the committee cannot list more than 200 companies. Fortunately, Field Solutions Holdings Limited is one of them.

Some of the sectors that feature prominently in the index include utilities, financials, and Healthcare. Financials account for a huge chunk of the index’s total weighted points, at 40% with the second one accounting for less than 20%. The index total equity capitalization on the other hand accounts for 80% of Australian Securities Exchange total capitalization.

ASX 200 Performance

The S&P ASX 200 is currently up by 4.7% for the year as institutional and retail investors continue to scramble for positions in some of the companies with solid growth prospects. Strong corporate governance is one of the reasons that most investors are showing strong interest in the country’s top tier companies most of which are listed in the ASX 200.

Australia also boasts of one of the lowest interest rate environment in the developed world seen as a key drawer of investments from investors abroad. Companies like Field Solutions Holdings Limited are the safe haven for many.

More notable recent Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) news were published by: Fool.com.Au which released: “Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) shares crash lower on half-year results release – Motley Fool Australia” on May 22, 2018, also Fool.com.Au with their article: “The Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) share price has gone up 24% in a month – Motley Fool Australia” published on May 19, 2018, Fool.com.Au published: “Geoff Wilson just sold some WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) shares – Motley Fool Australia” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) were released by: Fool.com.Au and their article: “Why these 4 ASX shares dropped lower today – Motley Fool Australia” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com.Au‘s news article titled: “Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) awarded contract extension by Chevron Australia – Motley Fool Australia” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

Field Solutions Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses in Australia. The company has market cap of $689,214. The firm offers cloud computing, cloud application development, and cloud software development; creates and manufactures custom software products and solutions; establishes private and public cloud hosting services; creates and deploys private networks; migrates existing products and software to the cloud; manages, monitors, and optimizes cloud infrastructure; and manufactures disaster recovery scenarios. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides end-to-end solutions ranging from concept and strategy, to design, implementation, and support; and operates as a communications carrier delivering end-to-end cloud access solutions using dark fiber, wireless, microwave, Ethernet, NBN, and satellite.