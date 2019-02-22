FireLotto (FLOT) registered -6.96% fall in 24 hours

FireLotto (FLOT) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.001383452 or -6.96% trading at $0.0184987296. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, FireLotto (FLOT) eyes $0.02034860256 target on the road to $0.0312161886138416. FLOT last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.0209098888 and low of $0.0184987296 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0198821816.

FireLotto (FLOT) is down -16.86% in the last 30 days from $0.02225 per coin. Its down -43.77% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0329 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago FLOT traded at $0.02521. FireLotto maximum coins available are 100.00 million. FLOT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 15/01/2018.

FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It’s a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing.