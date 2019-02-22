First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.58 Million; Copper Rock Capital Partners Position in Penn National Gaming (PENN) Has Raised by $7.44 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 85,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 171,700 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17M, up from 85,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Defiance Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 53,785 shares traded. First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has declined 2.34% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF); 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 40.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 232,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 807,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.56M, up from 575,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 21.04% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $ 816.1 MLN

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 12,793 shares to 300,746 shares, valued at $19.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 15,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,808 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $55,165 activity. Shares for $21,380 were bought by SCACCETTI JANE. $234,290 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was sold by Reibstein Saul on Friday, August 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold PENN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 89.28 million shares or 3.81% more from 86.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) invested in 2,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Emerald Advisers Pa accumulated 9,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Century Cos Inc accumulated 0% or 50,164 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 25,945 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Ls Investment Advsrs Llc reported 3,057 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 30,999 shares stake. Quantitative Investment Management Llc accumulated 11,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Spark Inv Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 46,300 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 31,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 379,450 shares. Westfield Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $14,280 activity. Reisner John R. sold $15,075 worth of stock or 560 shares. Hileman Donald P. sold $29,352 worth of First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) on Thursday, February 14. The insider Reineke Thomas bought $26,760.

Investors sentiment increased to 6.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 4.89, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold FDEF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 25.81 million shares or 286.46% more from 6.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 60,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 2.14 million shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 299,068 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 5,072 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.13% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 33,015 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Indexiq Ltd Company has 79,318 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 61,340 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 13,490 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 0% in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF). Moreover, Systematic Finance Mgmt LP has 0.03% invested in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) for 34,625 shares. 2,064 are held by Pnc Grp Inc. 25,700 are owned by Strs Ohio. Sei Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,055 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 2,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qnb Corp. (QNBC) by 10,755 shares to 161,670 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 31,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,567 shares, and cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).