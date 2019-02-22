First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Newmont Mining (NEM) Holding by $64.61 Million; Chou Associates Management Position in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Increased by $53.06 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 22.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 11.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $353.49M, up from 9.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 4.86M shares traded. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 6.65% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 2947.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.21M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $775.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 18,232 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has risen 38.81% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 13/03/2018 – Dynamic Energy Awarded One-Third of MA SMART Program’s RFP; 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE 4-YR PACT WITH UNIFOR; 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – BIDS WITH FRESH RFP FOR PROJECT ARE BEING INVITED SEPARATELY; 25/05/2018 – Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR VIA PLACEMENT, SHR SWAP; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RFp on Suprascapular N. Versus RFp on Suprascapular N. and Circumflex in the Treatment of Painful Shoulder

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 26 selling transactions for $2.47 million activity. Goldberg Gary J had sold 4,000 shares worth $137,720. Shares for $91,590 were sold by Dorward-King Elaine J on Tuesday, September 4. Shares for $37,750 were sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald. $65,760 worth of stock was sold by Buese Nancy on Monday, December 3. $122,548 worth of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P on Wednesday, December 26. The insider Lawson Scott P sold $171,368.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $39.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 1.72M shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $325.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 998,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.26M shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold NEM shares while 174 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 429.40 million shares or 0.19% less from 430.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 138,009 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 13,812 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 445,397 shares. 1.14M were reported by Millennium Mgmt. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.05% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meridian Counsel holds 10,802 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 89,496 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 930,046 shares stake. Principal Financial Group holds 1.03M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 99,091 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,470 shares.