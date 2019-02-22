First Horizon National (FHN) to pay $0.14 on Apr 1, 2019; Valero Energy (VLO) Had 8 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Valero Energy had 15 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 1. On Monday, December 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, October 19 to “Sell”. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Friday, October 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $135 target. See Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) latest ratings:

25/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

18/01/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

10/01/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight Reinitiate

31/12/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $105 New Target: $100 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135 New Target: $110 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $132 New Target: $122 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform New Target: $120 Upgrade

29/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145 New Target: $135 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $141 New Target: $117 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $141 New Target: $135 Maintain

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) is expected to pay $0.14 on Apr 1, 2019. (NYSE:FHN) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. First Horizon National Corp’s current price of $15.74 translates into 0.89% yield. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Jan 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 1.82 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 28.07% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold First Horizon National Corporation shares while 87 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 272.57 million shares or 2.81% more from 265.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 36,542 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.02% or 13,786 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd invested in 68,950 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Broadview Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.59% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 14.67M shares. Loews accumulated 0% or 17,173 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 593,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Cibc Ww reported 10,570 shares. Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 151 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 83,116 shares.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 9.54 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Tennessee Bank Honored for Exceptional Customer Service – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Horizon Underperforming On Lackluster Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Expands Share Purchase Program and Increases Common Dividend by 17% – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to First Horizon Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Debit Card Honors Penny Hardaway’s Homecoming to the University of Memphis – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since October 17, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. On Monday, December 10 NISWONGER SCOTT M bought $363,763 worth of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 15,750 shares valued at $250,077 was made by POPWELL DAVID T on Wednesday, October 17. 3,000 shares valued at $48,870 were bought by Valine Yousef A. on Wednesday, October 31.

Among 6 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. First Horizon National had 6 analyst reports since November 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Evercore downgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on Friday, January 25 to “In-Line” rating. Raymond James downgraded the shares of FHN in report on Monday, January 7 to “Market Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20.5 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold Valero Energy Corporation shares while 353 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 315.70 million shares or 1.71% less from 321.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Tru owns 9,917 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 0.12% or 18,474 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pggm has invested 0.35% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Commonwealth Finance Pa stated it has 4,377 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 17,025 shares or 0.12% of the stock. World Asset Management accumulated 32,135 shares. Bowling Port Ltd Co has invested 0.53% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 77 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has invested 0.2% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2.09M shares. Wealthtrust holds 0.09% or 1,596 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 64,355 shares. Georgia-based Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Energy’s Natural Gas Advantage – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero Energy Posts A Tremendous 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy +6% as Q4 earnings nearly double expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $35.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Refining and Ethanol. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.91 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $42,485 was bought by Waters Stephen M. 60 shares valued at $5,174 were bought by EBERHART PAULETT on Monday, October 29. $1.82M worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Tuesday, December 11.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 3.21 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY