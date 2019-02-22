First Merchants (FRME) to pay $0.22 on Mar 15, 2019; Oasis Petroleum (OAS)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) is expected to pay $0.22 on Mar 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:FRME) shareholders before Feb 28, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. First Merchants Corp’s current price of $41.00 translates into 0.54% yield. First Merchants Corp’s dividend has Mar 1, 2019 as record date. Feb 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 86,313 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 10.09% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 118 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 105 sold and reduced holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 279.87 million shares, up from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oasis Petroleum Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 77 Increased: 69 New Position: 49.

Pine Brook Road Advisors Lp holds 45.3% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. for 9.64 million shares. Brenham Capital Management L.P. owns 6.69 million shares or 14.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oslo Asset Management As has 11.35% invested in the company for 3.02 million shares. The Washington-based Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc has invested 7.35% in the stock. Caymus Capital Partners L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 2.86 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $241,200 activity.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. OAS’s profit will be $35.03M for 13.80 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $49,799 activity. The insider Sherman Patrick A bought 12 shares worth $502. WALKER TERRY L also bought $35,120 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Wednesday, December 19. $1,678 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was bought by Lehman Gary.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.