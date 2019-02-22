First National Bank Of Hutchinson Cut Its Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Position as Share Price Declined; As Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Market Valuation Declined, Awm Investment Company Has Lifted Stake by $4.47 Million

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 41.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 1,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,550 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $464,000, down from 4,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $190.38. About 397,281 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) by 158.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49 million, up from 940,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.62 million market cap company. It closed at $4.73 lastly. It is up 61.68% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 16km NNE of Maxwell, CA; 27/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies, former executive settle U.S. SEC charges; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES MAXWELL TECH FOR PREMATURELY RECOGNIZED REVENUE; 26/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 200% to 38 Days; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell Technologies Prematurely Recognized revenue From Sale of Ultracapacitors; 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 15km NE of Maxwell, CA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxwell Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXWL); 27/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Re-Sign CB Byron Maxwell; 08/05/2018 – Maxwell Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALSO CHARGES EX-MAXWELL TECH CEO DAVID SCHRAMM

Since August 22, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $99,728 activity. Shares for $174,070 were bought by KORALESKI JOHN J.

First National Bank Of Hutchinson, which manages about $175.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,981 shares to 9,137 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 113,978 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 6,083 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Old Natl Bank In has invested 0.17% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 7,294 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Reliance Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 4,258 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 15,262 shares. The Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,510 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Conning Inc has 1,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 59,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advsr stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 1.73 million are held by Aristotle Cap Limited Liability. Magnetar Fin Limited Company owns 2,680 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab owns 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 60,698 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold MXWL shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 6.61% more from 21.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 574,820 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 278,173 shares. Dsc Advsr LP has invested 0.12% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 17,401 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 64,326 shares stake. Illinois-based Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Awm Investment Inc accumulated 2.43 million shares or 1.4% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 61,906 shares. Ancora Llc holds 0.03% or 235,874 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co reported 2.38 million shares stake. Thompson Invest Management has invested 0.09% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Selz Capital Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 30,000 shares. Mak Capital One Ltd reported 2.92 million shares stake.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $604.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 150,848 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $37.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 25,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,348 shares, and cut its stake in Mcbc Holdings Inc..

