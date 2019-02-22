First Trust Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Position; Acacia Research (ACTG)’s Sentiment Is 0.74

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.07, from 1.81 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 32 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 43 reduced and sold their equity positions in Acacia Research Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 28.94 million shares, up from 28.75 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Acacia Research Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 29 Increased: 18 New Position: 14.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 13.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 19,906 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock rose 1.17%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 168,873 shares with $23.92 million value, up from 148,967 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $95.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $156.7. About 38,575 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 6,659 shares to 78,263 valued at $32.94 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) stake by 311,486 shares and now owns 9.14 million shares. Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was reduced too.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation for 927,243 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 2.60 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in the company for 85,100 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1.39 million shares.

It closed at $3.12 lastly. It is down 21.20% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 25/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH SAYS WILLING TO ADD ALFRED TOBIA TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research Bd Wants Stockholders to Vote for Louis Graziadio and Frank ‘Ted’ White; 21/03/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Issue Statement in Response to Acacia Research Corp; 01/05/2018 – Acacia Research 1Q Rev $62.1M; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS, BLR PARTNERS ISSUE LETTER TO BOARD OF ACACIA RESEARCH; 14/05/2018 – ACACIA RECOMMENDS VOTING FOR BOARD ELECTION OF GRAZIADIO, WALSH; 04/05/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners File Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Two Highly Qualified Director Nominees to; 02/04/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Appoints Joe Davis and Paul Falzone to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Launch Campaign to Rescue Acacia Research Corporation from Massive Value Destruction and Abysmal Corporate Governance; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA:COMMITTEE TO IDENTIFY, EVALUATE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

