Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 2.88M 32.79 74.57M 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 2,589.24% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

$5.86 per share with a dividend yield of 44.63% is the annual dividend that Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. pay. No dividend is paid out by Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -1.22% -3.47% -17.75% -11.59% 46.68% 38.25% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 1.08% 2.5% -5.12% -3.82% -9.02% -7.75%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has 38.25% stronger performance while Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has -7.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.