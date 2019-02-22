Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

We are comparing Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 6.37 27.94M -1.56 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 65.17M 4.69 133.95M -4.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Flex Pharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -148.1% -121.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -205.54% -69.8% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.76 beta. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Flex Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Flex Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Flex Pharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 68% respectively. About 21.8% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.18% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -2.35% -24.79% -9.72% -89.98% -88.71% -87.97% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -26.89% -39.22% -63.95% -80.13% -89.6% -90.19%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Flex Pharma Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.