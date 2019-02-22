Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Forms $37.39 Double Bottom; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Last Week

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) formed double bottom with $34.02 target or 9.00% below today’s $37.39 share price. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) has $3.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 2.86 million shares traded or 113.96% up from the average. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has declined 31.51% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FND News: 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES 9.5% TO 11.5%; 05/04/2018 – Snipp Executes Its First Five-Year Hospitality Loyalty Agreement Based on a Variable Pricing Model With a Guaranteed Floor and Announces Increase to Non-Brokered Private Placement; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Genesis Adds Floor & Decor; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC – RAISING FULL YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK REFLECTING YEAR-TO-DATE PERFORMANCE; 03/05/2018 – Floor & Decor Holdings 1Q Net $31.9M; 07/03/2018 Floor & Decor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Floor & Decor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Floor & Decor Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC FND.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00, REV VIEW $1.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 CAPEX $150 MLN – $158 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering Platform Specialty (NYSE:PAH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Platform Specialty had 3 analyst reports since September 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of PAH in report on Wednesday, September 19 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of PAH in report on Monday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust downgraded Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) on Monday, January 14 to “Hold” rating. See Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) latest ratings:

14/01/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $16 New Target: $15 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Downgrade

Analysts await Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FND’s profit will be $17.52 million for 51.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 2.52M shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) has risen 14.94% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PAH News: 03/05/2018 – Platform Specialty: Separation Plan on Track for 2018; 03/05/2018 – PLATFORM SPECIALTY REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Platform Specialty Volume Surges More Than 13 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $870 MLN TO $900 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MARTIN E. FRANKLIN – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 5.1 PCT STAKE IN PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP AS OF DECEMBER 18, 2017 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Platform Specialty 1Q EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Platform Specialty Products Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAH); 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Since August 23, 2018, it had 13 insider buys, and 2 sales for $482.67 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $211,400 was bought by Capps John Edward. Another trade for 28,000 shares valued at $307,440 was made by ASHKEN IAN G H on Wednesday, November 21. FRANKLIN MARTIN E bought $1.65 million worth of stock or 150,750 shares. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. had sold 40.45M shares worth $474.20M. 6,000 Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) shares with value of $75,360 were bought by Benson Scot.

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Platform Specialty Products Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.26% less from 247.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.06% invested in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 1.15M shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). First Mercantile Tru Commerce reported 23,117 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 292,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Co reported 343,160 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 600 shares. James Rech Incorporated holds 9,058 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Company owns 52,866 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 399,289 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0.01% in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 2.85 million shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) for 201,081 shares. Towerview Limited Liability holds 25,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 1.10M shares or 3.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Platform Specialty Products CEO Sachdev to retire; company to change name – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Platform Specialty Products’ (PAH) CEO Rakesh Sachdev on Preliminary Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Platform Specialty Products (PAH) is said to be Shaking up Management After AG unit Sale – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starvine Capital 2H18 Investment Commentary – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Platform Specialty Products Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.