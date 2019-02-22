Fortinet (FTNT) Valuation Declined While Exchange Capital Management Trimmed by $365,516 Its Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Homrich & Berg Has Upped Its Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 11.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 3,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.81 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 1.47M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,328 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.68M, up from 45,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.42. About 6.67M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $344.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 3,140 shares to 10,657 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe (HEFA) by 10,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 20.90 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiemann Investment Advisors owns 19,823 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Burney Communication has invested 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Somerset Group Llc holds 2,380 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,990 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 58,363 shares. Barry Advsr Limited Co reported 8,665 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Auxier Asset holds 2.58% or 99,060 shares. First Dallas Secs holds 27,607 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Howard Cap owns 106,118 shares. Department Mb Comml Bank N A has 1.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,530 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77 million on Wednesday, November 7. Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M worth of stock. MULCAHY ANNE M bought 748 shares worth $100,050. The insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M.