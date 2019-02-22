Franklin Resources Boosted Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake by $5.19 Million; Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Share Price Declined While Maltese Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 12.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 19,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30 million, up from 161,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $702.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 58,237 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 31.61% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 41.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 192,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 655,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.30M, up from 463,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 10.81M shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 22.56% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts: Cancellation of Major Prize Fight in May Moderates Expectations for 2Q, Particularly at Luxury Properties; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The footage was obtained exclusively from MGM Resorts and shows Stephen Paddock hauling bags of; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.20 million activity. $3.04 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT. $446,886 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was sold by JAMES PHYLLIS on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts International: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Will MGM Resorts Lose This $2 Billion Market? – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Resorts and MLB in historic partnership – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “MGM Resorts Wants to Dominate Sports Betting – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big gains seen for Macau stocks next year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 17, 2018.

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ConnectOne Bank Expands New York City Presence with Astoria Location – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Completes Merger Nasdaq:CNOB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2014, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) CEO Frank Sorrentino on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Positive Revenue Surprises Lag Previous Quarter Levels – Nasdaq” published on April 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

