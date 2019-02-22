Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Upped Its Stake; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Lifted Its Position

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 5,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,226 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21M, up from 206,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 3.77 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 61.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 85,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,442 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49M, up from 138,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 32,374 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has declined 10.06% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $471,628 activity. Shotts Philip G. also sold $30,978 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, September 11. On Thursday, January 31 CAHILL JOHN T sold $372,590 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 5,780 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,616 shares to 380,831 shares, valued at $42.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 12,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,281 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 25,181 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.11% or 26,370 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Vantage Investment Advisors Limited Com reported 4,812 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 281,757 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.35% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.97% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cannell Peter B And Communications owns 336,486 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Loudon Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 4,440 shares. D E Shaw Communication, a New York-based fund reported 5.06 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 326,341 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ims Capital owns 2,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.90, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 3 investors sold FT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.83 million shares or 16.02% more from 4.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 3,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Next Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.01% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) or 4,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 10,689 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Citigroup Incorporated holds 2,000 shares. Saba Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,058 shares. Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 47,817 shares. City Holdg owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company has 138,303 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Management holds 0.03% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) or 310,411 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 319,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Il invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 21,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 40,865 shares. And Inv Mngmt Group Inc Ltd stated it has 1.62 million shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $208.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Div High Income Trus (HNW) by 89,425 shares to 129,202 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 201,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,764 shares, and cut its stake in New Germany Fd Inc (GF).