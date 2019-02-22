FrazCoin (FRAZ) went up $0.0001185582 for a day

FrazCoin (FRAZ) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0001185582 or 50.00% trading at $0.0003556746. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, FrazCoin (FRAZ) eyes $0.00039124206 target on the road to $0.00061806234460006. FRAZ last traded at Novaexchange exchange. It had high of $0.0003556746 and low of $0.0002371164 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0002371164.

FrazCoin (FRAZ) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago FRAZ traded at $0.00 (non existent). FRAZ has 9.70M coins mined giving it $3,451 market cap. FrazCoin maximum coins available are 20.00M. FRAZ uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 03/08/2017.

FrazCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.