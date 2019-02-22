From February 21-22 bitUSD (BITUSD) has went up more than 0.16%

It was good day for bitUSD (BITUSD), as it jumped by $0.00143496489859596 or 0.16%, touching $0.9198125. Global Crypto Experts believe that bitUSD (BITUSD) is looking for the $1.01179375 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $2.49991595283634. The highest price was $0.9198125 and lowest of $0.918377535101404 for February 21-22. The open was $0.918377535101404. It last traded at OpenLedger exchange.

For a month, bitUSD (BITUSD) tokens went up 16.71% from $0.7881 for coin. For 100 days BITUSD is down -10.70% from $1.03. It traded at $0.9999 200 days ago. bitUSD (BITUSD) has 13.47M coins mined with the market cap $12.39M. It has 100.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/11/2015. The Crypto BITUSD has proof type and operates under algorithm.

bitUSD is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to USD can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.