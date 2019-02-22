From February 21-22 Cash & Back Coin (CNBC) has increased more than 4.59%

It was good day for Cash & Back Coin (CNBC), as it jumped by $0.0024108176 or 4.59%, touching $0.054935024. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Cash & Back Coin (CNBC) is looking for the $0.0604285264 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.120418256347076. The highest price was $0.054935024 and lowest of $0.0465169232 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0525242064. It last traded at Novaexchange exchange.

For a month, Cash & Back Coin (CNBC) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days CNBC is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Cash & Back Coin (CNBC) has 110.98M coins mined with the market cap $6.10M. It has 210.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 16/07/2017. The Crypto CNBC has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Cash & Back Coin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm.