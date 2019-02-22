From February 21-22 Enigma (ENG) has risen more than 2.29%

It was good day for Enigma (ENG), as it jumped by $0.00770614649999996 or 2.29%, touching $0.3445240266. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that Enigma (ENG) is looking for the $0.37897642926 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.970164817876363. The highest price was $0.3553521504 and lowest of $0.3306924816 for February 21-22. The open was $0.3368178801. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Enigma (ENG) tokens went up 18.11% from $0.2917 for coin. For 100 days ENG is down -29.31% from $0.4874. It traded at $0.9203 200 days ago. Enigma (ENG) has 150.00 million coins mined with the market cap $51.68M. It has 150.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/07/2017. The Crypto ENG has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.