Galapagos NV (GLPG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV N/A 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. N/A 0.00 27.10M -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galapagos NV and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galapagos NV and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -125.9% -106.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galapagos NV and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV has a 29.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $126.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.34% of Galapagos NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.5% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV 1.58% -6.19% 5.07% 0.46% 20.27% 9.12% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.77% 77.13% 69.53% 31.23% 1.54% -38.09%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Galapagos NV beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.