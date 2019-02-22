Garmin Ltd (GRMN) to pay $0.53 on Mar 29, 2019; Bloom Tree Partners Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Stake By $17.12 Million

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 32.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 62,467 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 132,658 shares with $36.36 million value, down from 195,125 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $80.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $311.3. About 1.02M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) is expected to pay $0.53 on Mar 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Garmin Ltd’s current price of $82.42 translates into 0.64% yield. Garmin Ltd’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 21, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 405 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 5.97% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.56 billion. It operates through five divisions: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. It has a 24.67 P/E ratio. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Among 2 analysts covering Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin had 6 analyst reports since September 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GRMN in report on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) rating on Monday, January 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Longbow.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $162.38 million activity. Shares for $15.72M were sold by KAO MIN H. 15,637 shares were sold by PEMBLE CLIFTON A, worth $1.09 million on Thursday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Garmin Ltd. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 78.02 million shares or 3.30% more from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century Companies stated it has 485,988 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division stated it has 9,420 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Whittier Com Of Nevada accumulated 415 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Canal invested in 0.79% or 36,500 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 8,099 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 716,225 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0.02% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). British Columbia has invested 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 26,700 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 575,828 shares.