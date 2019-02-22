Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Trimmed Its Belmond LTD (BEL) Position as Stock Rose; Price Capital Management Lowered Position in Whitestone Reit (WSR) as Valuation Rose

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Whitestone Reit (WSR) by 83.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 48,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $132,000, down from 57,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Whitestone Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 185,490 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has declined 2.22% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – 3.9% SAME STORE NOI GROWTH IN WHOLLY OWNED PORTFOLIO IN QTR; 17/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – Whitestone Comments on ISS Recommendation; 06/03/2018 – Whitestone REIT Declares Dividend of 28.5c; 10/05/2018 – KBS Urges Whitestone’s Shareholders to Support Its Slate of Independent and Highly Qualified Nominees and Its Advisory Vote to; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT 1Q Net $3.03M; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE, ON A NON-BINDING ADVISORY BASIS, COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT QTRLY FFO CORE SHR $0.31; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT WSR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $136.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.74 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 423,999 shares traded. Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) has risen 46.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WSR’s profit will be $10.18 million for 14.35 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.68, from 2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 10 investors sold WSR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.03 million shares or 4.54% more from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Renaissance Technology Lc, a New York-based fund reported 601,300 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 44,783 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 141,850 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 145,378 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 25,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,274 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 24,400 shares in its portfolio. Price Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) or 9,500 shares. Blackrock reported 5.85M shares. 654,159 were reported by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon. 3,231 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. 3.92M are owned by Vanguard Grp. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 41,688 shares.

Analysts await Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Belmond Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.71% negative EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $137.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Grou (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS).