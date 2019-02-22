Genprex Inc. (GNPX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Since Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. N/A 0.00 9.61M -0.71 0.00 XOMA Corporation 8.97M 13.80 11.23M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genprex Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -163.8% -144.6% XOMA Corporation -125.20% -257.7% -25.6%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.9 and 18.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XOMA Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Genprex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genprex Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 49.1% respectively. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 58.32%. Competitively, 7.5% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -23.03% -24.52% -46.82% -87.9% 0% -75.11% XOMA Corporation -1.86% 6.27% -14.09% -31.11% -55.68% -58.57%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has weaker performance than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Genprex Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.