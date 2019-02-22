Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 18.74B 0.86 810.47M 5.32 18.69 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 293.34M 0.13 3.55M 0.24 5.20

Demonstrates Genuine Parts Company and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Genuine Parts Company. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Genuine Parts Company’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 4.32% 20.8% 5.8% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -1.21% -8.5% -3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that Genuine Parts Company is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genuine Parts Company is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3.

Dividends

Genuine Parts Company shareholders receive an annual dividend of $2.88 per share which is subject to 2.64% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Genuine Parts Company and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 1 2 0 2.67 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Genuine Parts Company’s upside potential currently stands at 1.91% and an $112 average price target. Competitively U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 358.72%. Based on the data given earlier, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. is looking more favorable than Genuine Parts Company, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genuine Parts Company and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 35.9%. Genuine Parts Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -4.23% -1.13% -2.44% 4.2% 5.88% 4.54% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 3.25% 3.25% -16.99% -20.63% -38.05% -49.6%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company had bullish trend while U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. on 14 of the 15 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.