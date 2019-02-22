Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $0.40 EPS on February, 28.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.44% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. ROCK’s profit would be $12.69 million giving it 26.09 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -43.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.67% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 356,905 shares traded or 94.71% up from the average. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has risen 9.70% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 5.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc analyzed 176,530 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)'s stock declined 11.21%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 3.21 million shares with $247.94 million value, down from 3.39 million last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $41.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $71.34. About 4.74 million shares traded or 28.86% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Feb 21, 2019 : ITUB, VALE, EXC, MGM, WELL^I, ATVI, ROKU, MPC, SBUX, CROX, FB, CTSH – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Appoints Vodafone Executive Brian Humphries As CEO – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of CTSH March 15th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 264,500 shares to 381,370 valued at $19.17 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 512,986 shares and now owns 1.26M shares. Andeavor was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 11 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein. Citigroup maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Monday, November 26 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 859 shares were sold by Frank Malcolm, worth $64,601. Shares for $57,052 were sold by Lennox James Patrick. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 665 shares worth $51,604. Shares for $64,347 were sold by Telesmanic Robert. $74,618 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Shaheen Allen. On Friday, December 14 Friedrich Matthew W. sold $30,666 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 449 shares. The insider Middleton Sean sold $33,487.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 20,858 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 43.57 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 225 shares. Southpoint Advsrs Lp owns 1.25 million shares. Ancora Llc has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 33,230 shares. First Merchants reported 35,458 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated holds 5,976 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Liberty Management Incorporated holds 1.37% or 33,964 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Atkinson Asset, California-based fund reported 93,870 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.51% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; postal and parcel storage products, including single mailboxes, cluster boxes for multi-unit housing, and package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.