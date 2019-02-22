GMS Inc. (GMS) Analysts See $0.54 EPS; Fund Evaluation Group Has Decreased Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report $0.54 EPS on March, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. GMS’s profit would be $22.24 million giving it 9.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, GMS Inc.’s analysts see -39.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 272,063 shares traded. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has declined 59.33% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GMS News: 23/04/2018 – GMS at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – GMS: Mike Callahan Will Continue to Serve as President and CEO of Combined Company; 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – HAS SECURED FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FOR TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – Jam City Appoints Former Machine Zone GMs Nick Pavlich and Chris Ulm to Executive Team; 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – IN CONNECTION WITH EXECUTION, DELIVERY OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT, GYP HOLDINGS lll, ENTERED INTO COMMITMENT LETTER, DATED APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – GMS Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&P PLACED GMS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/03/2018 – AEON: CITES GMS, SUPERMARKET OPS FOR HIGHER OP. FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $627 MLN; 06/03/2018 GMS 3Q EPS 47C

Fund Evaluation Group Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 11.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fund Evaluation Group Llc sold 4,635 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 0.92%. The Fund Evaluation Group Llc holds 35,600 shares with $3.50M value, down from 40,235 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $124.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 4.22 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 47,667 are held by Headinvest Lc. Azimuth Cap Lc holds 0.28% or 42,215 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 4,650 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 0.4% or 9,556 shares. North Star Asset Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,210 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.3% or 81,032 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas has 0.61% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 81,390 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,927 shares. First In stated it has 676 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fernwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,563 shares. Raymond James Advisors invested in 0.13% or 288,953 shares. Wade G W has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 11,760 were accumulated by Twin Cap Mgmt. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 0.33% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 453,302 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 2. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $109 target in Wednesday, December 19 report. BTIG Research maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. BTIG Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Argus Research. Needham maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Needham has “Buy” rating and $121 target. On Monday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $847.52 million. The firm offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products.

