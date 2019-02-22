Goldcorp New (GG) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Increased Holding by $62.77 Million as Valuation Declined; Tieton Capital Management Increased Position in Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) by $1.50 Million

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 73.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 6.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.86M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $151.47M, up from 8.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 24.23M shares traded or 125.78% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) by 24.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 149,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 758,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.62 million, up from 608,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atlas Financial Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 16,245 shares traded. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) has declined 50.40% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AFH News: 07/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Expects to Write in Excess of $300 M in Premiums in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings 1Q EPS 45c; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (AFH); 15/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Reschedules 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Sees 2018 Exceeding EPS $2; 06/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Atlas Financial to Extend Filing Deadline to April 2; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Presenting at Conference May 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.53, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold AFH shares while 22 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 8.91 million shares or 0.26% less from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,920 are held by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 10,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Perritt Mngmt invested in 320,025 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH). Prudential Fin holds 12,800 shares. Prescott Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH). Element Mngmt Limited holds 16,727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 0% in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 21,200 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,817 shares. Globeflex Capital LP reported 0.04% stake. Punch & Associates Investment Mgmt Inc owns 400,629 shares. 758,000 are held by Tieton Cap Management Ltd Llc. Hussman Strategic accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 1.76M shares to 881,511 shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 638,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,529 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

