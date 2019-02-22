Goonies (GOON) registered -33.33% fall on February 21-22

Goonies (GOON) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-3.95223E-05 or -33.33% trading at $7.90446E-05. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Goonies (GOON) eyes $8.694906E-05 target on the road to $0.000232210467518674. GOON last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0001185669 and low of $7.90446E-05 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0001185669.

Goonies (GOON) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its down -31.15% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0001148 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago GOON traded at $0.0003473. Goonies maximum coins available are 270.88 million. GOON uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 31/07/2016.

Goonies is a Scrypt Proof of Work cryptocurrency witha 60 second blocktime. The block reward halves every 255 days.