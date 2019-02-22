Gores Holdings III Inc. (GRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Estre Ambiental Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gores Holdings III Inc. and Estre Ambiental Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gores Holdings III Inc. and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86% of Estre Ambiental Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.31% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Estre Ambiental Inc. -19.62% -37.23% -62.66% -71.9% -70.5% -65.86%

For the past year Gores Holdings III Inc. has 0.31% stronger performance while Estre Ambiental Inc. has -65.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Estre Ambiental Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.