Grand Jean Capital Management Upped Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $2.52 Million as Market Value Declined; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $310,128 as Valuation Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 17.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.59 million, up from 62,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 48,669 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 0.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 5,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 686,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.02 million, up from 680,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 261 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54,041 shares to 800,281 shares, valued at $91.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,504 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $47.71 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. TERUEL JAVIER G also sold $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, August 24. ULLMAN MYRON E III also sold $5.46 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.12% or 47,078 shares. Capital Ww owns 11.22 million shares. Stock Yards Bank And Tru holds 230,839 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 359,110 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. M&R Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 800 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 62,218 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bell Bank has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Main Street Research Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,305 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,378 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 200 shares. Tributary Cap Lc reported 0.07% stake. 3,255 were accumulated by Winfield Associates. Private Asset Management, California-based fund reported 132,542 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 0% stake.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $286.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 133,802 shares to 89,742 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 202,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,404 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V).

