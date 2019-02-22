Granite Investment Partners Has Cut Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $405,463; As Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Upped Position

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 6.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 2,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.17M, down from 47,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.55. About 44 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 7.37% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 72.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 33,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,504 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23M, up from 45,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 678,018 shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 2.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $618,666 activity. $307,729 worth of stock was sold by Franchini Indrani Lall on Wednesday, November 28.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $661,905 activity. Hartmann Richard also sold $7,825 worth of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) on Monday, October 29. NAPOLITANO JOSEPH sold 13,000 shares worth $383,500. Blacksberg Jason had sold 2,096 shares worth $61,832.

