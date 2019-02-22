Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 56.22M 4.51 27.62M 1.05 12.67 American Finance Trust Inc. 288.47M 4.17 43.27M -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 49.13% 9.4% 2% American Finance Trust Inc. -15.00% -2.6% -1.3%

Dividends

$1.2 per share with a dividend yield of 9.35% is the annual dividend that Great Ajax Corp. pay. American Finance Trust Inc. offers an annual dividend of $2.22 per share, bundled with 20.05% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Ajax Corp. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.6% and 9.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. 2.47% -3.14% -3.43% 1.61% -7.79% -4.12% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.94% 12.1% -15.63% 0% 0% -8.6%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Great Ajax Corp. beats American Finance Trust Inc.