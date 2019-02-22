Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) Contrasting side by side

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp Inc. 44.44M 6.14 16.26M 1.77 18.41 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 218.86M 3.72 59.91M 1.15 13.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Financial Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Greene County Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Greene County Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Financial Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp Inc. 36.59% 16.2% 1.3% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 27.37% 8.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.45 shows that Greene County Bancorp Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. United Financial Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.4 per share and 1.31% dividend yield. United Financial Bancorp Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.48 per share, bundled with 2.97% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.9% of United Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greene County Bancorp Inc. -4.36% -1.52% -4.83% 8.51% 5.69% -0.31% United Financial Bancorp Inc. -2.5% -0.25% -9.82% -7.85% -12.25% -9.47%

For the past year Greene County Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats United Financial Bancorp Inc.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.