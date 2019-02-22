Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $1.56 Million; Malaga Cove Capital Position in Enpro Inds (NPO) Lifted by $350,619

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 72.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 4,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,458 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 162,599 shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 53,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.59 million, down from 311,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 42.75M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $459.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,875 shares to 28,019 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt by 26,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 22.44M shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Iberiabank Corp stated it has 20,342 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mathes has invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 14,311 shares. Woodstock owns 150,780 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 15.16 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund owns 1.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 175,469 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pure Fin holds 0.08% or 12,137 shares. Cullinan Associate reported 0.24% stake. Int Limited Ca accumulated 0.13% or 14,061 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 2.00M shares. Tcw Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 23,640 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold NPO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 7.52% less from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 1.14 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 3,440 are held by Services Automobile Association. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 10,748 shares. 303,860 were reported by Northern Tru. Huntington National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 244 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 112,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 1,830 shares. Eulav Asset, a New York-based fund reported 44,600 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 131,668 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 614,743 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7,448 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

