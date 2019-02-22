GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. N/A 0.00 42.28M -1.87 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.44M 3.54 9.46M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GTx Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GTx Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -100.3% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -173.90% -904.1% -123.4%

Risk & Volatility

GTx Inc.’s 1.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.1 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GTx Inc. Its rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 4.6 respectively. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GTx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GTx Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of GTx Inc. is $17, with potential upside of 1,025.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.4% of GTx Inc. shares and 5.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 9.4% are GTx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -15.17% -25% -94.41% -93.29% -90.3% -90.32% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.32% -33.4% -58.32% -73.61% -80.71% -78.89%

For the past year GTx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors GTx Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.