Guangdong Ellington Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (603328) Rise 6.06% on Feb 22

What Shapes Asia’s Largest Economy

The Asian economy is rapidly growing today and as the second biggest economy globally, China plays a big part in it. In line with this, it is important to know as well what shapes Asia's largest country in terms of economy into a massive success.

Building from the Ground Up

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), operated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), is one of China's primary stock exchanges along with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In Asia, it is the second largest stock exchange. Globally, the SSE is the fifth biggest stock exchange in terms of market capitalization.

The SSE had already been founded in the 1860s. However, eventually, it had to close down in 1941 when Japan occupied Shanghai. It was reopened on November 26, 1990 and operations officially started on December 19, 1990.

Companies listed on the SSE are classified into two categories: 1) A shares and B shares. The main difference between the two categories is in terms of currency. A shares are traded in yuan while B shares are traded in US dollar (USD).

Before, only Chinese citizens were allowed to trade A shares. However, the limitation was lifted in 2002, enabling domestic and international investors to trade both A shares and B shares. With expanded opportunities for traders, the Chinese economy had since then grown faster than ever.

Pre-market trading on the SSE starts at 9:15 a.m. and ends at 9:25 a.m. Regular trading starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 3:00 p.m. with a two-hour break that starts at 11:31 a.m. and ends at 1:29 p.m.

The SSE Composite Index

The SSE Composite Index is the benchmark index that tracks all companies listed on the SSE. Because of its broad scope, it is composed of three sub-indices: 1) the SSE 380; 2) the SSE 180; and 3) the SSE 50. These sub-indices are intended to provide more reliable representations of the Chinese equity market given the broad nature of the SSE.

The SSE 380 monitors the top 380 stocks on the SSE; the SSE 180 monitors the top 180 stocks; and the SSE 50 monitors the top 50 stocks. In order for stocks to be included in the SSE 50, they first have to be included in the SSE 180; and in order for them to be included in the SSE 180, they first have to be included in the SSE 380.

The SSE Composite Index has a base date of December 19, 1990 and a base value of 100. Its all-time high of 6,092.06 had been recorded in October 2007 while its all-time low of 99.98 had been recorded in December 1990.

Today is the perfect time to penetrate the Chinese equity market. There is no better way to take advantage an immense economic growth than to invest in Asia's largest economy. With promising growth opportunities and countless potential, investors will surely enjoy the many benefits of investing on the SSE.