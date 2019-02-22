Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $507,984 as Valuation Declined; Covenant Multifamily Offices Increases Stake in Apache Com (APA)

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.58M, down from 105,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 8.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp Com (APA) by 24.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 9,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23 million, up from 37,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 3.85 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 23.06% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $732.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 2,650 shares to 227,324 shares, valued at $26.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 7,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.86 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $285.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc Com by 85,673 shares to 97,653 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Acwiindex Fd (ACWI) by 319,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,653 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

