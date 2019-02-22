Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Stake in Transcanada (TRP) by $590,980 as Shares Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Declined, Beach Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake by $13.95 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 74.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 85,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.79M, down from 114,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 2,973 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN AUGUST 2013 CHRISTOPHER WYLIE BEGINS PART-TIME AT SCL ELECTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Should Facebook Pay More in Taxes? IMF Wades Into Thorny Debate; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 20/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Zuckerberg is expected to address Facebook employees about the Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Fri; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet European leaders over data use; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Dating Feature to Be Built With Privacy in Mind — Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 19/03/2018 – Brian Wieser Says GDPR Is Causing Slower Growth at Facebook (Video); 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,866 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.53 million, up from 206,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 2.95M shares traded or 83.39% up from the average. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 22/03/2018 – PETRONAS SAYS ITS CANADIAN UNIT PROGRESS ENERGY IS ONE OF ELEVEN SHIPPERS INVOLVED IN APPLICATION FOR NORTH MONTNEY MAINLINE EXTENSION PIPELINE PROPOSED BY TRANSCANADA; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $732.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 16,375 shares to 11,594 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 5,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,450 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Company Nj reported 29,400 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Incorporated reported 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker Tru has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,339 shares. 25.52 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Fagan Associate has 3.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 48,258 shares. Buckingham Cap has invested 1.53% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 365,637 shares. Blackrock stated it has 151.36 million shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,749 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc reported 66,048 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Elm Ltd Com accumulated 70 shares. Middleton And Comm Ma has 2.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,439 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.03% or 3,988 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 5.89M shares stake.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 9,810 shares to 59,618 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 31,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP).

