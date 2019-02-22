Guardian Investment Management Decreased Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $368,774; Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake Held by Evanston Investments Dba Evanston Advisors

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,745 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 11,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $417.58. About 2.88M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 5.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors bought 21,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,645 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.03 million, up from 414,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 4.04 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $231,549 activity. NELSON RONALD L bought $296,600 worth of stock. 10,100 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $147,340 were bought by Hytinen Barry. The insider Evans Gerald bought $97,370. 40,688 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares with value of $602,711 were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr. JOHNSON JOIA M sold $330,322 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Rampart Investment Lc holds 9,450 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Texas Yale Cap accumulated 16,160 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 127,438 shares. 34,809 are held by Creative Planning. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 71,045 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 3,876 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 0.35% or 281,199 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 1,017 shares. Hl Financial Llc holds 13,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Argi Investment Services Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.02% or 89,618 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,005 shares.

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors, which manages about $372.58M and $457.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ca Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 18,012 shares to 229,868 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 7,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,961 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $113.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 5,800 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.