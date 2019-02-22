Guyasuta Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Valuation Rose; Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped Medtronic (MDT) Stake by $2.88 Million

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 232,716 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.15 million, down from 235,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.42. About 6.67M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 68.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 29,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,615 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.14M, up from 43,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 4.22M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $938.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 59,399 shares to 274,202 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 26,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. 30,943 shares valued at $4.41M were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was made by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $451.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,647 shares to 9,708 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLK) by 14,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,317 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

