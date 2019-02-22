Hanwha ARIRANG Credit Bond50 ETF (239660) Jumps 0.01% on Feb 22

Shares of Hanwha ARIRANG Credit Bond50 ETF (KRX:239660) last traded at 105025, representing a move of 0.01%, or 10 per share, on volume of 34,641 shares. After opening the trading day at 105025, shares of Hanwha ARIRANG Credit Bond50 ETF traded in a close range. Hanwha ARIRANG Credit Bond50 ETF currently has a total float of shares and on average sees shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 102635 and high of 105035.

KOSPI: Building Up South Korean Economy

One of the fastest growing economies in Asia is that of South Korea. Hanwha ARIRANG Credit Bond50 ETF and other companies prefer to be the constant members of its trades. The country is home to not just a compelling tourism industry but also to a thriving corporate sector. Frankly speaking, it has a limited experience in the national equity market front compared to other nations such as Japan and China. Nonetheless, this does not limit South Korea’s potentials and long-term prospects.

South Korean Trade and Commerce

Trade and commerce in South Korea is just as competitive as it can get in bigger nations with bigger economies. Reliability of Hanwha ARIRANG Credit Bond50 ETF earn it place inside the market. That is all thanks to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The KRX is composed of three divisions: the Derivatives Market Division, the KOSDAQ Market Division, and the Stock Market Division.

The Stock Market Division of the KRX is where all publicly traded companies are listed. Tracking their respective performances is the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI).

The KOSPI was first published in 1983 but its base date goes back as early as 1980. It monitors all publicly traded companies listed on the Stock Market Division of the KRX as a market-capitalization-weighted index. The base value is 100.

With more than 700 components, the KOSPI had to be divided into sub-indices for better indication. These sub-indices are the KOSPI 200, the KOSPI 100, and the KOSPI 50. These measure the top 200, top 100, and top 50 companies listed on the Stock Market Division of the KRX, respectively. A stock cannot be included in both the KOSPI 100 and the KOSPI 50 if it is not included in the KOSPI 200. Similarly, it cannot be included in the KOSPI 50 if it is not included in the KOSPI 100. This structure allows Hanwha ARIRANG Credit Bond50 ETF to receive more investors.

Significant Figures

The KOSPI had attained its all-time low of 93.10 in January 1981. Decades later, it had attained its all-time high of 2,228.98 in May 2011, four years after it had first touched the 2,000 mark.

The KOSPI had its biggest one-day surge on June 17, 1998. It had risen 8.50% or 23.81 as the South Korean economy healed from the repercussions of the financial crisis in Asia, which had rooted from Thailand.

On the other hand, its biggest one-day drop had happened on September 12, 2001, a day after the twin towers in the US had been attacked. The tragedy had caused global economy turmoil as investors panicked amid the threats.

The KOSPI 200 currently accounts for about 70% of the overall market capitalization on the Stock Market Division of the KRX. It has an all-time low of 31.96, which was last seen in June 1998; an all-time high of 100, which was last seen in April 2007.

Asia is widely expected to account for more than quarter of the global financial wealth by 2019. This is why investors are looking forward to invest in leading Asian countries with the capabilities to realize long-term prospects. They check the liquidity of Hanwha ARIRANG Credit Bond50 ETF.

There is no better time to enter the South Korean equity market than today. At a time when the Asian economy is swelling with massive economic gains across leading countries, it is only ideal for investors to bet on the South Korean economy.