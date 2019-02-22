Hap Trading Stake In Shutterfly (Put) (SFLY) Was Has Lifted; Aviva Plc Increased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $19.24 Million

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (Put) (SFLY) by 99.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 124,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.68M, up from 125,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 662,343 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 43.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 126,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 419,046 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.90M, up from 292,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 4.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $4.53 million activity. POPE MICHAEL W sold $1.02M worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Saturday, October 27. Anderson Michele also sold $685,799 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares. $30,071 worth of stock was sold by BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA on Sunday, December 30. LAYNEY TRACY also sold $145,821 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Friday, September 21. 25,000 Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by MENON SATISH. ARNOLD SCOTT also sold $648,787 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold SFLY shares while 51 reduced holdings.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. De Lange Bob bought $124,826 worth of stock or 1,080 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings.