Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Since Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) and Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) are part of the Recreational Vehicles industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson Inc. 5.72B 1.06 531.45M 3.53 10.48 Arcimoto Inc. N/A 379.57 8.99M -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Harley-Davidson Inc. and Arcimoto Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harley-Davidson Inc. and Arcimoto Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson Inc. 9.29% 26.5% 5.2% Arcimoto Inc. 0.00% -71.7% -60.9%

Liquidity

Harley-Davidson Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Arcimoto Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Arcimoto Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harley-Davidson Inc.

Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.48 per share which is subject to 3.97% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Arcimoto Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Harley-Davidson Inc. and Arcimoto Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson Inc. 1 1 3 2.60 Arcimoto Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.74% for Harley-Davidson Inc. with average price target of $42.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of Arcimoto Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.58% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.5% of Arcimoto Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harley-Davidson Inc. -12.58% -9.74% -17.11% -13.56% -27.76% -27.34% Arcimoto Inc. -3.26% -33.76% -49.02% -22.1% -29.49% -48.13%

For the past year Harley-Davidson Inc. was less bearish than Arcimoto Inc.

Summary

Harley-Davidson Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Arcimoto Inc.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates through two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. It offers motorcycle parts and accessories, such as replacement parts, and mechanical and cosmetic accessories; general merchandise, including MotorClothes apparel and riding gears; and various services to its independent dealers comprising motorcycle services, business management training programs, and customized dealer software packages. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson name and other trademarks. It sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as ecommerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale and retail financing services; and insurance and insurance-related programs primarily to Harley-Davidson dealers and retail customers in the United States and Canada. This segment offers wholesale financial services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and motorcycle parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It also operates as an agent providing point-of-sale protection products, including motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, credit protection, and motorcycle maintenance protection. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.